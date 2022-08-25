A lineman works on an electric post at the Katuparan housing project in Vitas, Tondo Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Globe Telecom on Thursday said is working with other Philippine cable and telecommunications provider to fight rampant cable theft that disrupts connectivity for consumers.



The "Oplan Kontra Putol" is an industry-wide initiative seeking to inform the public about illegal cable-cutting, Globe said in a statement.

The initiative involves consumer education, deployment of efficient security and patrolling systems as well as cooperation with local authorities and government units, it said.

Perpetrators cut cables to steal and sell copper wires without regard to the impact of their actions on consumers. All telcos and internet service providers in the country have launched campaigns against cable theft.

The group urges authorities to implement Republic Act 10515 or the Cable Theft Act, which criminalized intentional cable cutting. It also called on the barangays and LGUs to encourage constituents to report intentional cable cutting in their areas.

"This illegal act robs our customers of the steady internet and cable TV service they need for entertainment and access to information, and disrupts connectivity required for work,” said the Oplan Kontra Putol Consortium in a statement.

“We condemn all illegal acts of intentional cable cutting and are confident that with everyone's support and concerted efforts, we can and we will curb and prevent illegal cable-cutting to continue giving the best service our valued customers deserve,” the statement read.

The manifesto was signed by Globe Metroworks ICT Construction Inc, Radius Telecoms, Inc, PLDT, Inc/Smart Communications, Inc, Streamtech Systems Technologies, Inc, Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc, and SKY Cable Corporation.

Globe said at least 785 cases in the Visayas alone have been reported as of July 2022.

So far, 281 individuals and third-party contractors linked to these offenses where charged with theft, qualified theft, robbery, violation of the anti-fencing law, malicious mischief and violation of the Omnibus Election Code and the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013.



“Through Bantay Kable, and now with Oplan Kontra Putol, we hope to help protect our country’s telecom infrastructure from these lawless elements," said Ronald Uychutin, Globe Vice President for Safety and Security.

Cable cutting and cable theft incidents can be reported to Globe's hotline number 0906-3244626 and bantaykable@globe.com.ph email address.