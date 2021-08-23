Home  >  Business

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 23 2021 11:38 AM

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration
HONG KONG - Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.

The unit climbed around two percent to a peak of $50,249.15, its highest level since mid-May.

