Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration

HONG KONG - Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.

The unit climbed around two percent to a peak of $50,249.15, its highest level since mid-May.

RELATED VIDEO: