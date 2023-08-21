MANILA - Fuel prices are about to increase again on Tuesday.

Shell and Seaoil said they will be hiking the prices of their fuel products at 6 a.m. on August 22 by the following amounts:

Gasoline + P1.10/L

Diesel + P0.20/L

Kerosene + P0.70/L

Other oil firms are expected to make similar announcements during the day.

The latest price hikes are due to higher world oil prices due to OPEC's production cuts as well as high freight costs.

This is the seventh straight week that pump prices have risen.

