Dine-in areas in a mall in Makati City close to customers on August 2, 2021, as food establishments are only allowed to open for delivery and take-out under the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Friday his proposed program of only allowing fully vaccinated individuals in malls and restaurants in NCR would help prevent another lockdown.

The program has been submitted to the country's coronavirus task force and is likely to get approved, Concepcion told Teleradyo.

Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-highest level of restriction, until the end of the month. Restaurant dine-in is still not allowed.

The program, which will only allowing fully vaccinated individuals to enter malls, restaurants and other establishments, is proposed to be implemented when the NCR reached 50 percent population protection, he said.

"Ibig sabihin (this means) when 50 percent of the LGUs in Metro Manila are fully vaccinated, then they can allow business establishments like malls and restaurants to already open for only fully vaccinated," Concepcion said.

"It's the formula that we have proposed that will really take us through without anymore lockdown. Ang mangyayari 'yan yung fully vaccinated lang ang pwede lumabas. Kung magkasakit ang fully vaccinated yung hospitals won’t reach full capacity, fully vaccinated will not be hospital care," he added.

(What will happen, only the fully vaccinated will be allowed to go out. When fully vaccinated gets sick, hospitals won't reach full capacity)

Once implemented and proven successful in NCR, it can be a "model" for the rest of the country, he said.

Concepcion said he is confident the country could achieve herd immunity by October or by the end of the year.

When asked if there are issues plaguing the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines procured by his group, Concepcion said there is none and that deliveries are continuous.

At least 12.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of as of Aug. 18.