Maynilad says preparing for 2025 IPO plan

MANILA — Maynilad Water Services Inc said on Monday it was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) with an initial target of 2025.

In a briefing with officials of Metro Pacific Investment Corp and its other subsidiaries, MPIC Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla said the west zone concessionaire was preparing for the listing.

"Maynilad we're sure because that's part of their franchise, they're currently preparing... we're currently preparing and our initial target is 2025," Cabal-Revilla said.

Maynilad President Ramoncito "Mon" Fernandez said the concessionaire's franchise mandated that a minimum of 30 percent of shares should be offered to the public. The size and valuation are still being prepared, he said.

"We're having a lot of financial advisers looking at it today. There is no indication yet of what the valuation will be...We don't have an idea yet but definitely, it will be near the ballpark of where the water industry is today," he said.

Maynilad services the west zone area of Metro Manila and parts of Cavite.

— With a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News