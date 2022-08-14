Taiwan hikes salary for migrant workers

MANILA - Migrant workers in Taiwan will be receiving higher pay after the labor ministry raised the monthly minimum pay of migrant home-based caregivers and household service workers, the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment said.

In a statement, DOLE said the new rates took effect last August 10 and will benefit both arriving migrants and those who are signing new contracts with employers in Taiwan.

Migrant workers will now be receiving a monthly pay of NT$20,000 (US$665.70 or around P37,000 at $1 = 55.70), up from NT$17,000 (US$565.90), a report from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office said..

The increase in monthly pay is the first granted by the Taiwanese government since 2015, POLO added.

Migrant workers who had signed contracts with their employers prior to August 10 are not covered by the new rate, but the labor ministry of Taiwan has advised employers to increase salaries by NT$1,000 (around P1,860 at NT$1 = P1.86) after three years and another NT$1,000 for workers who are six years in service, POLO also said.

POLO, likewise, noted that low-income and low-middle income employers are entitled to a NT$3,000 (P5580) monthly government subsidy for the next three years to be able to pay the new wage rate.

Labor Attaché Cesar Chavez Jr. said the POLO processed about 2,400 requests for caretakers and household workers from May to August 9 for Taipei alone.

"It is estimated that around the same number of OFWs will be benefitted directly by the wage increase," Chavez said.

RELATED VIDEO