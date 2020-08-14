SKY Cable says internet outage 'resolved'

MANILA - SKY Cable said the internet outage experienced in some parts of Metro Manila has been resolved as of Friday afternoon.

"The service outage on SKYFiber experienced earlier in some parts of Metro Manila has been fully resolved as of 4:30 p.m. We thank you for your patience and understanding," SKY Cable said in an advisory.

SKY earlier said its technical teams were working to restore connection by 4 p.m.

SKYcable provides Pay TV service with wide selection of channels while SKY Fiber offers high-speed broadband service.

