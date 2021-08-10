Employees queue for company-assisted vaccinations against COVID-19 at the Quezon City Hall on August 5, 2021. Private companies can coordinate with the LGU for the vaccination of their employees. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Go Negosyo, SM Supermalls and Robinsons Land Corp launched close to 50 shared vaccination sites to provide vaccine access to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), presidential adviser Joey Concepcion said Tuesday.

At least 300 MSMEs and close to 170,000 employees nationwide will benefit from the joint effort, Concepcion said in a statement.

“We need to slow down the acceleration of the Delta infections to buy us more time to inoculate the unprotected...We must prepare now and build our wall of defense by striving for herd immunity. If we do it now, we can save more lives and livelihoods," Concepcion said.

“We need to do this as fast as we can, as we are aggressively rolling out vaccination efforts to prevent the transmission of the Delta variant across Metro Manila,” he added.

Concepcion earlier led business groups in the procurement of AstraZeneca vaccines under the "A Dose of Hope" program.

Port magnate Enrique Razon also led other firms in the acquisition of Moderna vaccines.

Private firms, including competing brands, have also banded together to raise vaccine awareness and accelerate vaccination drive through the "Ingat Angat, Bakuna Lahat" campaign.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 50 to 70 percent of its population by the end of the year. As of Aug. 8, 11.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated.

