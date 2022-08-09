MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday said it has released another P2 billion for families and individuals "in crisis situations."

The Special Allotment Release Order (SARO), for release to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), was approved by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Aug. 8, the DBM said in a statement.

“Maganda ang timing ng karagdagang pondong ito. Gusto nating tulungan ang DSWD para makapagbigay ng tulong at proteksyon sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan,” Sec. Amenah Pangandaman said.

(The release of the fund is timely. We want to help DSWD extend assistance and protection to families in need)

The fund will boost DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) which offers financial assistance for transportation, medical, burial, food and other support services for families or individuals, the DBM said.

As of June 30, the AICS program has served over 1.5 million, overshooting its 1.4 million target. More beneficiaries totaling 642,348 are projected for the rest of 2022, the agency said.

