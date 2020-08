Canada says will hit back at US aluminum tariffs with 'countermeasures'

OTTAWA, Canada - Ottawa on Thursday said it would hit back at US tariffs reimposed on imports of Canadian aluminum with "dollar-for-dollar countermeasures."

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the US tariffs "unwarranted and unacceptable."

"In response to the American tariffs, Canada intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures," she said.

More details to follow.