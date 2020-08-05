Meralco to continue business operations, meter readings despite lockdown

A man lines up an electrical cable on overhead electric meters along Recto Avenue in Manila on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Meralco said Wednesday its business operations, including meter reading activities will continue despite the enforcement of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan.

The power distributor said its business centers will also remain open to handle customer payments and other concerns.

“The company guarantees strict implementation of protocols of the government’s Inter Agency Task Force, to safeguard the health and safety of its customers and employees,” the company said.

Meralco is also appealing to local government units and barangay officials to recognize meter readers as among essential workers granted permission to work amid MECQ, and allow them access to read meters of residences.

“Rest assured, this will be unobtrusive and the deployed meter readers will be in complete personal protective equipment, bearing in mind safety procedures.”

The company said this will ensure that actual consumption for the month will be billed accordingly.

During the first lockdown from March to May, many Meralco consumers complained about their bills. This led lawmakers to hold hearings on the issue.