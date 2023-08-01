8990 Holdings profit breaches pre-pandemic levels

MANILA -- 8990 Holdings on Tuesday said its revenues have breached pre-pandemic levels.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the property developer said total revenues in 2022 came in at P21.64 billion, higher than the P20.36 billion in 2021.

Net profit was also up to P7.65 billion, which was higher than the P 5.6 billion booked in 2019.

The company said demand for affordable housing nationwide remains strong, amid the continued easing of restrictions and the reopening of the local economy.

8990 Holdings said it delivered 11,145 new homes for the whole of 2022. The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 39 percent of the total, followed by North Luzon with 23 percent and Davao with 16 percent.

In terms of revenue, NCR contributed 56 percent, while North Luzon contributed 20 percent. Davao contributed 12 percent to the total revenue.

