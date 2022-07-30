The Infinix NOTE 12. Handout

MANILA - The Infinix NOTE 12 is a budget gaming phone that retails for less than 10k, but this gadget's features go beyond gaming.

The Infinix NOTE 12 promises an "optimum gaming experience" and claims to be the best gaming smartphone in its price range but will a non-gamer also find it worth the buck?

My favorite by far was the clear and crisp video display as expected from a gaming phone.

It has 6.78 inch FHD+ True Color AMOLED Display that can rival that of more expensive brands.

Watching videos using the Infinix NOTE 12 was easy on the eye. The colors were also standout that I frankly did not feel the difference when switching phones.

The unit has a clear and high resolution screen that's good enough not just for playing Mobile Legends (or other games at that) but also for binge-watching on Netflix or watching YouTube.

Aside from a good screen, consumers nowadays expect a good camera even on budget phones.

The Infinix NOTE 12 also did not fall short in terms of photos and videos.

Its 50-megapixel Ultra Night Camera comes equipped with a depth and AI lens. Note though that you need to turn on 50 MP mode on the camera setting to make sure you're getting the best resolution from the phone.

Despite the cloudy setting, it was able to capture the sky, trees and other colors from the outdoor photos below.

It also has its own short-video sharing app with easy to use creation tool.

The depth of field effect of its camera is also useful for influencers in taking food shots and for other "Instagrammable" posts.

In terms of performance, I haven't experienced any hiccups. I'm also not a heavy user. But for those looking for powerful performance, the Infinix NOTE 12 is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor.

It said its octa-core processor incorporates two Cortex-A76 processor cores up to 2.05 GHz and Mali-G57 GPU.

Infinix NOTE 12 also said "there is no game too heavy" for the new model. Its 8GB memory is expandable to 13GB.

Long hours of gaming, binge-watching or any other use are not a problem for the NOTE 12's 33W fast charger and its 5,000 mAh battery.

The unit comes with a charger plug and cable, a jelly case and a gaming voucher.

What's inside the box.

The 256GB variant retails for P9,990 while the 128GB is available for P8,990.

Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12 Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12 Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12 Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12 Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12 Photos taken using the Infinix NOTE 12

RELATED VIDEO: