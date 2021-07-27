F2 Logistics PH wins bid to supply Comelec needs for #Halalan2022

MANILA - The Commission on Elections has declared F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. as the winning bidder to supply the country's needs for the upcoming 2022 elections.

These needs include procurement and deployment of election equipment, peripherals, forms, supplies, paraphernalia and storage.



F2 bested 3 other firms that qualified out of 8 participating companies, according to Comelec's special bids and awards committee (SBAC).

Under the project specifications, the winning bidder must be responsible for the delivery and reverse logistics of all automated election system-related equipment, peripherals, forms and supplies for election day.

These equipment and supplies include vote-counting machines, external batteries and accessories; consolidation or canvassing system machines; transmission equipment and devices; ballots; and generator sets, among others.

Prior activities such as the roadshow, field tests, mock elections, training, and final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines are also included in the project.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The approved budget for each of the 4 items under the project are as follows:

Item 1 (CAR, and regions I, II and III): P292.57 million

Item 2 (NCR; regions IV-A, IV-B, V): P288.45 million

Item 3 (regions VI, VII, VIII): P367.62 million

Item 4 (Regions IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA and BARRM): P662.04 million

F2 bid P106 million for item 1, P123 million for item 2, P120.99 million for item 3, and P185.99 million for item 4.

Among its ongoing contracts is with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), amounting to P55.47 million; and Social Security System, amounting to P43.80 million — both for freight forwarding services.



For its single largest completed contract similar to the project subject of bidding, F2 listed its P678.55 million contract with United Laboratories, Inc. for product pick up, haul and transport, and another contract with Comelec in December 2018 for forward and reverse logistics and warehousing services, amounting to P248 million.

The other eligible bidders were LBC Express, Airspeed International, and 2GO Express, Inc.

The remaining participating firms were One Stop Logistics Solutions, Inc., Ximex Delivery Express, Inc., Front Cargo Forwarders, Inc., and Airfreight 2100, Inc.

Motions for reconsideration (MRs) may be filed by the participating firms with the SBAC within 3 calendar days from receipt of notice. The panel will resolve MRs, if any, within 7 calendar days after the notice is received.

Tuesday’s virtual opening of bids was a continuation of Monday’s SBAC proceedings over the said project

RELATED VIDEO