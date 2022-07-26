Chairs lie empty as a job fair draws to a close at a mall in mandaluyong on July 21, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The cabinet economic cluster of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has released details of the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028 which contains the government's 8-point economic agenda.

Here's how the government plans to maintain robust economic growth, alleviate poverty and improve the lives of Filipinos in the next 6 years:

COMPREHENSIVE 8-POINT AGENDA

1. Protect purchasing power and mitigate socioeconomic scarring

- Ensure food security

- Reduce transport and logistics costs

- Reduce energy cost to families

2. Reduce vulnerability and mitigate scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic

- Tackle health

- Strengthen social protection

- Address learning loss

3. Ensure sound macroeconomic fundamentals

- Enhance bureaucratic efficiency and sound fiscal management

- Ensure a resilient and innovative financial sector

4. Create more jobs

- Promote trade and investments

- Improve infrastructure

- Achieve energy security

5. Create quality jobs

- Increase employability

- Encourage R&D and innovation

- enhance the digital economy

6. Create green jobs

- Purse a green and blue economy

- Establish livable and sustainable communities

7. Uphold public order and safety, peace and security

8. Ensure a level playing field

- Strengthen market competition

- Reduce barriers to entry and limits to entrepreneurship