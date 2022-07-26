MANILA - The cabinet economic cluster of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has released details of the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028 which contains the government's 8-point economic agenda.
Here's how the government plans to maintain robust economic growth, alleviate poverty and improve the lives of Filipinos in the next 6 years:
COMPREHENSIVE 8-POINT AGENDA
1. Protect purchasing power and mitigate socioeconomic scarring
- Ensure food security
- Reduce transport and logistics costs
- Reduce energy cost to families
2. Reduce vulnerability and mitigate scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic
- Tackle health
- Strengthen social protection
- Address learning loss
3. Ensure sound macroeconomic fundamentals
- Enhance bureaucratic efficiency and sound fiscal management
- Ensure a resilient and innovative financial sector
4. Create more jobs
- Promote trade and investments
- Improve infrastructure
- Achieve energy security
5. Create quality jobs
- Increase employability
- Encourage R&D and innovation
- enhance the digital economy
6. Create green jobs
- Purse a green and blue economy
- Establish livable and sustainable communities
7. Uphold public order and safety, peace and security
8. Ensure a level playing field
- Strengthen market competition
- Reduce barriers to entry and limits to entrepreneurship