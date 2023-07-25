Philippines registers more than 105 million SIM cards

MANILA -- More than 105 million SIM cards have been registered with government as of July 23, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) said Tuesday.

In a statement, DICT said 105,260,340 SIM cards have been registered with them including 48,019,084 from Globe, 49,740,428 from Smart, and 7,500,828 from DITO.

The SIM registration period ends on July 25, Tuesday. DICT earlier said there will be no more extension of this deadline.

Unregistered SIMs will automatically be deactivated after the deadline. Users of deactivated SIMs have a 5-day grace period to register their mobile numbers, the DICT said.

