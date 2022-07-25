MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on Monday said the government would impose taxes on digital goods and services to generate revenues and raise public spending to over P7 trillion during his term.

“Our tax system will be adjusted in order to catch up with the rapid development of the digital economy including the imposition of value added tax on digital service providers,” Marcos Jr said during his first State of the Nation Address.

By imposing duties on digital services, the government could generate as much as P11.7 billion in the year 2023 alone, the president said.

Aside from collecting taxes from digital services, Marcos said his administration would also implement a sound fiscal management, realign expenditure priorities and improve spending efficiency.

Marcos is also eyeing to increase the national budget to P7.712 trillion in 2028 from P4.955 trillion in 2022 and P5.086 trillion in 2023 to ensure the "continuous implementation of priority programs."

MEDIUM TERM ECONOMIC GOALS

The Department of Finance under former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez also proposed new taxes and the deferment of personal income tax reduction, among other measures, to raise funds under the "Proposed fiscal consolidation and resource mobilization plan."

Marcos bared his medium term fiscal strategy which "seeks to attain short-term macro fiscal stability while remaining supportive of the country's economic recovery."

Once adopted, the strategy will anchor the annual spending and financing plan," he said.

Marcos said he aims to reduce the poverty rate to single-digit or 9 percent by 2028.

He also aims to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to less than 60 percent by 2025, from the current ratio of 63.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine sovereign debt reached P12.5 trillion in May, which includes the additional spending incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier assured the public that the country's economic growth could easily outgrow the debt, which is currently higher than the global standard.

The economy is seen to grow by 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in 2022 given the "economic momentum" demonstrated by the strong first quarter growth, Marcos said.

The economy expanded by faster-than-anticipated at 8.3 percent in Q1 as COVID-19 mobility restrictions ease.

RELATED VIDEO: