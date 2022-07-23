Dennis Uy's Udenna insists not in debt default

Udenna Corp Chairman and CEO Dennis Uy at the sidelines of a forum in Makati, on March 7, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp.on Saturday confirmed receiving a notice of declaration of default, but maintained that "there has been, in fact no event of default or at the very least, no irremediable event of default."

Default occurs when a borrower fails to make required interest or principal repayments on a debt.

"In contention, we replied to the consortium banks to dispute their conclusion and clarified that, under the circumstances, there has been, in fact no event or default or at the very least no irremediable event of default under the master lease agreement on the part of CGCC (Clark Global City Corp) or GGDC (Global Gateway Development Corporation)," Udenna Corp. said in a statement.

A report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer said Banco de Oro has moved to foreclose Uy's loan collateral, citing three senior bank officials who spoke under anonymity.

According to the report, the default "could lead to the largest corporate default in Philippine history."

The report said BDO sent a foreclosure notice to Udenna Corp. to force Uy to the negotiating table and agree to "an orderly settlement".

Uy was given until July 26 to respond to BDO's notice.

Uy, a known ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has grown his empire through acquisitions in the last 6 years. Uy was a top contributor in Duterte's 2016 presidential campaign.