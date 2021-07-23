San Miguel adapts to pandemic, launches own online store

MANILA - San Miguel Corp has officially launched its own online shopping platform which carries its well-loved brands, its president Ramon Ang said Thursday.

The SMC Hub, which went live on July 19, offers food, beverage and other essential products from San Miguel, Purefoods, Magnolia, Spam, Dari Creme and Star, among others, Ramon Ang said in a Facebook post late Thursday.

Consumers in select areas will be able to order their groceries and other needs online and have them delivered at their doorstep.

Ang said the Hub's offerings include ready-to-eat Filipino dishes such as beef pares, pork binagoongan, afritada, kare-kare, lechong paksiw, caldereta, callos, chicken pastel, Bicol express and the group's new vegetarian and meat-free options, canned and frozen seafood, fresh brown eggs as well as pet food.

"These same products allowed us to help many Filipinos and vulnerable communities in their time of need. I'm so proud of our teams at San Miguel Food and Beverage for always coming up with new ways to better serve the public," Ang said.

The online store caters to Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Magnolia, Purefoods, and Ginebra are among brands under SMC.

Many businesses shifted to digital platforms to reach their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online grocery sales, logistics delivery operations and even digital financial transactions have surged due to mobility restrictions caused by the pandemic.

