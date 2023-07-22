33 percent of Metro Manila subway project completed: DOTR

Transport officials present the current progress of the Metro Manila Subway project in Valenzuela City during a tour for members of the media on July 10, 2023. The subway will have 17 stations that will connect Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with daily ridership capacity pegged between 400,000 to as high as 800,000. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A third of the multi-billion peso Metro Manila Subway Project has been completed with much of the accomplishment coming from the design and procurement of equipment, a Department of Transportation official said on Saturday.

While the design and procurement is almost complete, actual construction of the subway is only at 5.6 percent, DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez said in a press conference.

“Valenzuela to North Avenue, 4 stations, doon pa lang tayo may aksyon,” he said.

“Ineexpect natin na bago mag-Pasko, ang Valenzuela to panulukan ng Quirino will be completed,” he said.

Like other government construction projects, right of way remains to be an issue in several areas, the Transportation official said, noting that some home owners from an upscale village in Quezon City has raised concerns about how the project would affect their residences.

“Marami tayong dadaanan below the ground, tapos yung mga nasa ibabaw niyan, may fear,” he said.

“Ang worry nila baka mauga… but we explained na kapag nilagyan ng riles ay mas tumatatag ang pundasyon ng bahay mo dahil na-rule out na walang sink hole at yung tunnel ay nare-reinforce yung lupa,” he added.

Despite challenges in the acquisition of land that needs to be used for the subway, the government is still expected to have its way, especially if the area would be used for public services, said Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez.

“Yung power of eminent domain, nangingibabaw yan sa karapatan ng estado,” he said.

“May prohibition under rules of court na hindi mo puwede hingan ng temporary restraining order against a government project na ganito,” he said.

“Kung talagang desidido ang gobyerno natin, makukuha at makukuha nila yan,” he added.

Earlier this month, the DOTr scrapped its initial plan of partially opening the subway by 2027, and instead pushed for its full operations by 2029.

The Metro Manila Subway — dubbed by the government as the “Project of the Century” — will have 17 operations in the capital region.

It is expected to reduce travel time between Valenzuela City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) to 41 minutes, from the current 1 hour and 10 minutes for an estimated 519,000 passengers daily.

Chavez said they are expecting to have all tunnel boring machines operational by next year.

“Walang epekto ang bagyo sapagkat yung entry shaft kung saan binababa ang tunnel boring machine, protected yan,” the Undersecretary said.

“May automatic na ilalagay at walang papasok na tubig… May bagyo, may baha, all things considered, this is almost the same design in Japan,” he said.

Earlier this year, the DOTr said that the estimated minimum fare for the subway is at least P22, with an additional P2 per kilometer.