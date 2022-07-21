MANILA - The Philippine passport ranked 80th in 2022 among 112 countries according to the Henley Passport Index.

The country's passport has slid, as this was lower compared to the passport's 77th rank in 2021, and 74th in 2020.

According to the index, the Philippine passport had a "Visa-free score" of 67, which means that its holder could travel to 67 countries and territories without needing a visa.

This was in contrast to Japan's passport, which is ranked first, allowing visa-free travel to 193 countries and territories. Singapore and South Korea tied at the 2nd spot with a 192 visa-free score, data showed.

The Philippines is tied with Cape Verde Island and Uganda on the 80th spot, the index said based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

No. 3 on the index are Germany and Spain, followed by Finland, Italy and Luxembourg in the 5th spot. Completing the top 5 are Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is at the last spot at 112th with 27 Visa-free score.

PHILIPPINE PASSPORT HOLDERS CAN TRAVEL VISA-FREE TO THE FOLLOWING:

OCEANA:

• Cook Islands

• Marshall Islands *

• Niue

• Papua New Guinea *

• Tuvalu *

• Fiji

• Micronesia

• Palau Islands *

• Samoa *

• Vanuatu

MIDDLE EAST

• Armenia *

• Israel

• Iran *

• Palestinian Territory

CARRIBEAN

• Barbados

• Haiti

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Dominica

• St. Lucia *

ASIA

Brunei

Hong Kong (SAR China

Kazakhstan

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Nepal *

Singapore

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

Thailand

Vietnam

Cambodia

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives *

Myanmar

Pakistan **

Sri Lanka **

Tajikistan *

Timor-Leste *

AMERICAS

Bolivia

Colombia

Nicaragua *

Suriname

Brazil

Costa Rica

Peru

AFRICA

Burundi *

Comoro Islands *

Guinea-Bissau *

Malawi *

Mauritius *

Mozambique *

Senegal

Somalia *

The Gambia

Uganda *

Cape Verde Islands *

Cote d'Ivoire

Madagascar *

Mauritania *

Morocco

Rwanda

Seychelles *

Tanzania *

Togo *

* Visa on arrival

• electronic travel authority (ETA)

