UnionBank deploys dollar-dispensing ATMs

A UnionBank ATM dispenses dollars. Handout

MANILA - Union Bank of the Philippines on Wednesday said it deployed its first dollar-dispensing ATM this month.

In a statement, UnionBank said it is the first local bank with dollar dispensing ATMS.

The first machine was deployed in their headquarters in Pasig City, followed by ATMs in Greenhills and Cebu Wealth branches, the bank said. These machines are able to dispense $100 denominations for UnionBank customers with US dollar accounts with no withdrawal fees, it added.

The bank said it plans "to deploy more dollar-dispensing ATMs in branches of areas that are frequented by UnionBank US Dollar account holders with intensive US dollar transaction requirements."

UnionBank said it is working on upgrading other machines in strategic locations to better serve clients.

UnionBank also has a digital bank UnionDigital, which is one of the 6 licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.