LOOK: BPI sets up bike parking at Makati branches

Newly installed bike racks at the BPI J.P. Rizal San Miguel branch

MANILA - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) on Tuesday said several of its branches in Makati are having bike racks installed as part of its sustainability push.

The Ayala-led bank said the project is done in partnership with the Makati Business Club (MBC) and the Embassy of the Netherlands in the Philippines for their Business for Biking program.

BPI said it has already put up bike racks at the BPI Family Savings Bank Building, J.P. Rizal San Miguel, Bel-Air Paseo, and Pasong Tamo Extension – EDSA branches, as part of its pilot initiative.

The project aims to bring more active-friendly transport infrastructure and policies to various cities in the country.

“We hope this will encourage the use of bikes as a means of transport to not only lower carbon footprint but also promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Maria Cristina "Ginbee” Go, BPI Head of Consumer Banking

RELATED VIDEO