AirAsia and ABS-CBN Foundation Inc officials announce the two organizations' partnership for disaster response and other corporate social responsibility initiatives.

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines and ABS-CBN Foundation Inc (AFI) on Tuesday announced they are partnering for disaster response and various other corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Under its “alwaysREDy: Pilipino para sa Pilipino” program, AirAsia Philippines said it would provide free seats for AFI and its beneficiaries, as well as allocate cargo spaces to aid disaster-stricken areas.

AirAsia said it has also committed its Allstars Peer Support and its 1st airlift wing reserve unit under the Philippine Air Force to augment manpower requirements during disaster relief efforts.

An alwaysREDy tabletop board will also be made visible in the airline’s domestic check-in counters to encourage guests to donate for the charitable causes of AFI.

The partnership was signed by AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, SuperApp Managing Director Ray Berja, Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan, ABS-CBN Foundation Managing Director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano and Marketing and Donor Relations Head Paul Mercado.

“We are glad to have a partner that is on the same page as us on promoting corporate citizenship and cooperative nation-building. We trust that our collaboration with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation will propel our missions and initiatives further to the benefit of our countrymen. Together, AirAsia Philippines and ABS-CBN Foundation will Win as One”, Mr. Isla said.

“We are so grateful that Air Asia Philippines joined us in our Pilipino Para sa Pilipino campaign, we are honoured to work with you as you help us realign our mission to serve every Filipino one community at a time,” Ms. Lopez said.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp.