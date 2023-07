MANILA - Oil companies are set to raise pump prices again this week.

Shell announced that it will implementing the following prices hikes on its fuel products at 6 a.m. July 18, Tuesday.

Gasoline - P1.90/L

Kerosene - P1.80/L

Diesel- P2.10/L

Other oil firms are expected to make similar announcements during the day.

Analysts earlier said the price hikes are due to Russia's announcement that it is cutting oil production in a bid to support prices.

More details to follow.