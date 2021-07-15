Holcim investing P210 million to reduce fuel consumption of plants

MANILA - Holcim Philippines said on Thursday it is investing P210 million to reduce the fuel consumption and increase mineral additive usage of its cement plants in Bacnotan, La Union and Lugait, Misamis Oriental.

The cement company said the move is part of its efforts to raise business and sustainability performance.

“More efficient operations will help us deliver better financial results and improve our environmental footprint. We look to continue implementing these improvements to meet our objectives of delivering greater value to our shareholders and business partners while becoming better stewards of the environment,” said Horia Adrian, president and CEO of Holcim Philippines.

Holcim said its La Union and Misamis Oriental projects are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 and the end of October 2021, respectively.

In January, Holcim Philippines also started projects worth P121.5 million to raise the efficiency of converting qualified waste materials to alternative fuels of its cement plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

These will enable its Geocycle unit to support the Bulacan plant in using more qualified post-consumer and municipal solid wastes as alternative fuels instead of coal.

