A staff of the Philippine National Railways checks a train on Thursday at the Tutuban station in Divisoria. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday witnessed the ceremonial signing of 3 more contract packages worth around P50 billion for the construction of several sections under the North-South Commuter Railway.

The 14.9-kilometer at-grade railways and viaduct structures will rise in Blumentritt, Buendia, EDSA, Senate, Bicutan, and Sucat. Some of these stations will be linked with the Metro Manila Subway Station “in line with our goal of transport interconnectivity,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

Bautista signed Contract Packages (CP) S-01, CP S-03A, and CP S-03C on behalf of the government, which the President said could generate around 3,000 jobs.

In his speech, Marcos Jr. said the signing of the contract packages showed the government’s commitment in providing a more efficient and inclusive public transport system.

He added that the government was conscious of the plight of informal settlers who could be affected by the project, as well as the potential inconveniences that construction works might cause.

“The local governments [are there] to ensure that those [who] needed assistance are attended to,” Marcos said.

“These are the inevitable consequences of these large projects but it is something that we have to go through if we are going to complete the projects as they have been designed, and we will be able to reap the benefits in the longer term,” he added.

Marcos also urged government agencies and offices to solve problems related to the right of way issues, which include the need for land acquisition and the relocation of utility posts in the area “so that the affected properties are cleared in time for the commencement of civil works.”

Based on a DOTr release, CP S-01 consists of a 1.20-km railway that includes a station in Barangays 348 and 349 in Manila. The contract amounts to P11.623 billion and was previously awarded to the Joint Venture of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, and PT Persero Tbk

Meanwhile, CP S-03A consists of a 7.9 km railway track including an elevated station at Buendia and at-grade stations along EDSA and the Senate in Taguig.

"It will be within proximity to the future Metro Manila Subway Project Senate Station," the statement read.

The P22.138-billion CP S-03A was earlier awarded to the Joint Venture of Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd. And First Balfour Inc.

CP S-03C consists of a 5.8-km at-grade and viaduct railway track structure including an elevated station at Bicutan and Sucat.

"This will be one of the two shared stations between North South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway Project," the DOTr said.

With a total contract amount of P18.247 billion, CP S-03C was earlier awarded to the Joint Venture of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk and PT Persero Tbk.

In April, Marcos also witnessed the signing of Contract Packages S-02 and S-03B, which cover a 14-kilometer stretch of the south commuter section, running through Metro Manila, both above and below its surface.

