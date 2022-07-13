MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Wednesday said it would help the government create more jobs and boost digitalization in the next 6 years.

The Council said it will "regularly report to the President to provide feedback on what is happening on the ground and will make recommendations on modern policy development," the group said in a press release.

“The close partnership between the public and private sectors will continue to deepen with the establishment of PSAC under President Marcos," said Aboitiz Group CEO Sabin Aboitiz, who now heads the PSAC.

"We are optimistic that by working hand-in-hand with the government to develop the five priority areas, we will see a revitalized economy that all Filipinos will benefit from," he said.

Among the 5 areas PSAC pledged "to help the government deliver" are as follows:

robust infrastructure program

job creation

digitalization

improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos

"The council is composed of business leaders and experts who will be supporting the government in meeting its economic objectives across five main sectoral groups," said Aboitiz, a long-time friend of the President.

Aboitiz will lead the sector for Build, Build, Build and Tourism, while Go Negosyo founder and former Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey Conception is in charge of a subcommittee called "Jabs to Jobs."

Century Properties Group independent director Aileen Uygongco-Ongkauko will head the PSAC's sector for Agriculture, while President and CEO of Ayala Healthcare Holdings Paolo Borromeo spearheads the panel's Healthcare sector.

PSAC's Digital Infrastructure sector will be led by Henry Aguda, who is the Chief Technology and Operations Officer of the Union Bank of the Philippines, which is another Aboitiz firm, and also the Chief Transformation Officer of the City Savings Bank.

The panel had a meeting with Marcos last week where they "discussed and exchanged ideas about scaling up our agricultural sector."

"It is refreshing to hear ideas from them, and I’m excited to establish programs with the cooperation of the private sector to help our farmers," Marcos said in a tweet last week.