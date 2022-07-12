GIGIL team, all smiles with award in hand / receives award on stage

MANILA - A Filipino advertising firm bagged a bronze award in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which was formerly the International Advertising Festival.

Gigil Philippines, which dubs itself an independent ideas agency, won a Bronze Lion for its film entry "Party" for client Cheers which was released earlier this year.

The winning quirky ad for Cheers shows a family eating dinner when things get messy in a "surreal" transition before bursting into a dance scene.

The ad, which showed household chores has been viewed over 10,200,00 times total through various platforms, GlGIL said.

The advertising agency previously won at the Cannes Lion in the film category for its viral RC Cola ad "Family."

“GIGIL is very honored to represent the country at the festival and bring home a Cannes Lion bronze. This definitely means a lot to us as an agency, an inspiration we’ll always hold on to as we continue to create work that engages Filipino consumers in a special way,” GIGIL Managing Partner Jake Yrastorza said.

Founding partner Badong Abesamis said the recognition proves how creativity could help "cut through the clutter, reach the audience in a profound way and create meaningful change."

GIGIL was also behind the viral promotions of the Netflix hit "Trese."

