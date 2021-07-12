497 kms of bike lane markings in Metro Manila, Davao, Cebu completed: DOTr

Concrete barriers protect the bike lanes along EDSA in Quezon City on May 16, 2021. Majority of Filipinos want bicycles, pedestrians and public transportation to be prioritized over private vehicles, according to a Social Weather Stations survey in November. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - At least 497 kilometers of bike lanes and signages have been completed in Metro Manila, as well as key areas in Cebu and Davao worth P1.09 billion, the Department of Transportation said Monday.

At least 313 kilometers of pavement markings were completed by the DOTr and the Department of Public Works and Highways in the NCR, the agency said in a statement.

A total of 29 km of markings, physical separators,and road signages were completed in Metro Cebu while 55 km were completed in Metro Davao, the DOTr said.

The total disbursement for the three projects amounted to P1.09 billion under the Bayanihan Bike Lane Networks Project.

“It is in fulfilling the desire of the public, and commuters, the Department of Transportation has been implementing projects geared towards that end," Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

"We intend to provide commuters with access to faster, and efficient means of mass transportation; and to open infrastructure for active transportation such as walking and cycling,” he added.

Bicycles were recognized as a mode of transportation under the Republic Act. No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One after public transportation, such as buses, trains and jeepneys, were suspended during the first COVID-19 lockdown in March last year.

Frontliners were supposed to get company or government shuttle but many resorted to biking as a means to go to work.

Bikers groups have earlier lamented the lack of facilities and safety measures in place, especially in major thoroughfares.

The government has provisioned funding to "support the establishment of bike lane networks," the DOTr said.

Several local government units have also invested in building their own bike lane network for use of citizens, especially frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic.



