MANILA - Platforms KonsultaMD, HealthNow and AIDE will be consolidated into a single superapp to become a one-stop-shop for health services, Globe Telecom said Monday.

Globe's corporate venture builder Globe Capital Venture Holdings Inc (917Ventures), Ayala's healthcare arm Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc (AC Health) through its subsidiary Vigos Ventures In and Salud Interactive S.A. DE C.V. have agreed to the reorganization of the 3 apps in one superapp, Globe told the stock exchange.

KonsultaMD serves teleconsultations, HealthNow fulfills medicine deliveries while AIDE offers laboratory tests and home care.

The resulting platform will be the new KonsultaMD superapp which is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2023, the company said.

“By combining the strengths of each of the three entities, I am excited to see the new KonsultaMD support AC Health's vision of an integrated healthcare ecosystem,'' AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo said.

"This combined digital team, supplemented by the network of services from AC Health, allows us all to be in a better position to provide much-needed access to quality healthcare services and medicines across the country, accelerating our goal of touching the lives of 1 in 5 Filipinos by 2030,” Borromeo added.

917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat said the move is in line with their ambition of democratizing health services by making it more accessible and affordable to Filipinos.

"Consultations are at the top of the funnel. Consultations generate prescriptions which in turn generate lab requests. Now we can fulfill all of these," said Cholo Tagaytay, who would be the CEO of the consolidated entity.

Adoption of online and app-based healthcare services have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.