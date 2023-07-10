D&L's Batangas plant starts commercial operations

MANILA -- Chemicals manufacturer D&L Industries' Batangas Plant has started commercial operations, the company told the Philippine Stock Exchange Monday.

In a statement, the company said several production lines in the plant are already up and running.

D&L said it hopes that full commercial operations will start in the next couple of months once work on the remaining parts of the plant has been completed.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we venture into new global markets and manufacture higher value added products. Our Batangas plant puts us in a good position as global demand returns,” said D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao.

D&L’s Batangas plant sits on a 26-hectare property in First Industrial Township - Special Economic Zone.

Gabryle Aguila, equity research head at Unicapital Securities Inc., said D&L may boost its profitability with the opening of the Batangas plant.

"With the strong US dollar outlook right now, I think it would benefit them, being able to offer higher margin products of those plants that they’ve just built," he said on ANC's Market Edge.