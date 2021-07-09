Growsari drives growth of sari-sari stores by streamlining supply chain process

MANILA - B2B platform Growsari on Friday said its platform allows sari-sari stores to expand further by streamlining the supply chain process and in turn cutting middle man rates and other fees.

Using the app, sari-sari store owners can order products directly sourced from manufacturers reducing, fees imposed by distributors as well as other charges such as delivery fees, Growsari Co-founder and CEO Raymond Rollan told ANC.

Sari-sari stores are popular in the Philippines where consumers are used to buying "tingi" or the purchase of goods in small quantities— what they could afford for the day.

"We felt in Growsari maybe be we can streamline that and help not only the company but I think more importantly the sari-sari stores get a bigger piece of the pie that we all feel they deserve," Rollan said.

"It’s as if you’re buying directly from the companies," he added.

To do that, the company consolidates orders by sari-sari store members, giving the smaller vendors scale and access to rates that were just previously offered to bigger companies, he said.

Aside from basic goods, Growsari also offers other business opportunities for vendors such as e-load and bills payment, among others.

Currently, Growsari serves about 50,000 stores. It plans to grow its network to 300,000 stores in the next 2 years, Rollan said.