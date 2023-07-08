'Almost all' revenue-generating users have registered SIMs: NTC

MANILA - Some telecommunication companies have noted that most of their active SIM user base have already registered their SIM cards ahead of the final July 25 deadline.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, National Telecommunication Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said "almost all" of "revenue-generating" SIM users have registered their SIM cards.

"Based on the report yung mga active SIMs nila, yung revenue-generating almost all have been registered na po," Salvahan said.

Originally slated for an April 25 deadline, the Department of Information and Communications Technology extended the SIM card registration period for up to 90 days, or until July 25. After that deadline, unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated.

As of July 6, around 102,062,000 SIMs have been registered according to NTC data, which accounts for 60.75 percent of total users overall, active or not.

"There are other countries na 50 percent lang and may as high as 70 percent. We could say it's a good number," Salvahan said.

DITO Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said around 7 million DITO users have already registered their SIM cards, noting that the data does not account for post-paid users, which they only introduced a couple of weeks back.

"In terms of what we call 'yung base na talagang regular na gumagamit ng DITO is 90 percent na ang [registered]," Tamano said, noting that they receive 18,000 registrations a day on average.

Globe has hit a total of 46 million registrants, accounting for 55 percent of their customer base overall but a "97 percent of the active customer base" have registered their SIM cards.

"Over 97 percent of the active customer base. Lahat ng naglo-load sa'tin, over 97 percent nag-register na," its Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto said in the same interview, adding that the extension reaped dividends for them.

While Smart did not give the exact number of active customer base registered, they said they have reached 48,186,345 registrations, which accounts for 72.7 of their total customer base.

"Nangunguna tayo by a wide margin," its First Vice President and Corporate Communications Group Head Cathy Yang told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

The telecommunication reps again reminded the public to register their SIM cards before the deadline to avoid the tedious process of recovering data and even e-money once the July 25 deadline lapses.

