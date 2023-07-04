MPIC moves ahead with plan to delist, seeks trading suspension

MANILA - Metro Pacific Investments Corp on Tuesday filed for a voluntary suspension of trading of its shares as it moves ahead with its plan to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

MPIC on Tuesday said its Board of Directors has “unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the filing of an application for voluntary delisting with the PSE.”

The Manny Pangilinan-led conglomerate said its board approved the move after receiving an updated bid from a consortium consisting of Metro Pacific Holdings Inc, GT Capital Holdings Inc, Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings, Inc, and MIG Holdings Incorporated.

The consortium’s "best and final" price was P5.20 per MPIC share. The company last traded at P4.77 per share on July 3.

MPIC said it will hold a Special Stockholders’ Meeting on August 8 with record date of July 18 for shareholders to approve the voluntary delisting of MPIC from the PSE.

“Assuming the shareholders approve the resolution to delist MPIC from the PSE during the SSM, the Bidders will launch the Tender Offer immediately thereafter,” MPIC said.

After this, MPIC said ownership of the company will fall below the prescribed minimum public float for a listed firm.

MPIC announced its plan to delist last April saying its share price has not been matching the value of the company, and that going private would be better for the firm.

Some of MPIC’s businesses include Meralco, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, Maynilad Water Services, and 20 percent of Metro Pacific Health Corp.

- With a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News

