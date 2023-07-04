Group eyes educating youth on blockchain's potential

MANILA - Blockchain advocates are partnering with government agencies to educate students and government employees on the technology, saying the Philippines can become a "blockchain capital."

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines said it has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology for the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week 2023.

The group said it will spearhead Blockchain 101, which will educate students on opportunities in the industry.

Focus group discussions will also be conducted for government employees to promote the technology as experts are also proposing the use of blockchain to store government data.

Emman Navalan, founder and CEO of Viridian Technologies, said companies are in talks with the government to use blockchain technology in protecting data, including data for the next elections.

DICT Director Emmy Lou Delfin said the government can use blockchain technology for cybersecurity and promoting transparency and accountability.

Delfin also said that ensuring the growth and competitiveness of the country’s ICT is among the mandates of the department and the PBW could be a platform to encourage the younger generation to use blockchain.

The Department of Trade and Industry also expressed its support to promote a whole-of-society approach to incorporate the technology in the industry.

The sophomore year of the PBW will be held from September 18 to 22.