

MANILA - Security Bank on Monday said it is offering up to P1 billion

worth of fixed-rate bonds due in 2024 with an oversubscription option.

The bank said the bonds will have a tenor of 1.5 years and a fixed annual rate of 3.7407 percent.

"The public offer period will run from July 4, 2022, to July 15, 2022," the bank said.

The bond offer will have a minimum denomination of P1 million and increments of P100 thousand thereafter, Security Bank said.

The bonds will be listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp on July 20.



RELATED VIDEO