Some BPI online services functioning intermittently

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) on Friday afternoon said some of its online services are intermittent.

The following services were are affected:

deposit accounts viewing

financial transactions using deposit accounts

username retrieval and password reset using deposit accounts

registration to channel using deposit accounts

"You may also experience difficulties when using your BPI online credentials for payments and loading/cash-in transactions using third-party apps and websites," the bank said in a statement.

"We will keep you posted once this issue has been resolved. Thank you for your understanding."

The BPI said in a tweet at 8:28 p.m. that it was "working on resolving the intermittent access to the old BPI Mobile app."

"In the meantime, should you need to immediately transact, we encourage you to download the new BPI app from the App Store and Google Play," it said.