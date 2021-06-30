Pilipinas Shell converts Tabangao refinery into 'world-class' import terminal

The ribbon cutting ceremony of the Shell Import Facility Tabangao (SHIFT) handover, which had undergone a transformation from a refinery into a world-class import facility. Handout

MANILA - Pilipinas Shell on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its world-class import terminal in Tabangao, Batangas which was formerly a refinery.

The Shell Import Facility in Tabangao also known as SHIFT will enhance the company's capacity to meet fuel demand in Southern Luzon and Northern Visayas, it said in a statement.

The import terminal has a storage capacity of up to 263 million liters (ML) and has the infrastructure to make product transfer easier and safer, Pilipinas Shell said.

Its jetties are designed to receive products from various vessel sizes including medium-range import vessels that can carry around 30 million to 50 million liters of petroleum products, it added.

“From tough decisions come positive results. The transformation of our refinery into a world-class import facility demonstrates Shell’s commitment to provide sustainable energy to the Philippines despite the challenging conditions posed by the pandemic," said Pilipinas Shell President and Chief Executive Officer Cesar G. Romero.

"We are now better positioned, operationally and financially, to serve the country’s energy needs as the economy reopens with the lifting of restrictions,” Romero added.

Pilinas Shell in August announced the permanent shutdown of the said Batangas refinery.

The oil company said it posted a net income of P1 billion for the first quarter of 2021 from a P5.5 billion net loss in the same period the previous year.

