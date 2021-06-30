Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20 to $30 billion
Reuters
Posted at Jun 30 2021 08:46 AM
BARCELONA - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.
Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, Elon Musk, Internet connectivity, Starlink, low orbit technology, Starlink investment
- /video/news/07/02/21/subic-clark-railway-contractor-ordered-to-find-alternative-solution-to-address-mangrove-concerns
- /spotlight/07/02/21/explainer-what-is-phreatomagmatic-eruption
- /business/07/02/21/richard-branson-trip-to-space-rival-jeff-bezos
- /business/07/02/21/binance-crypto-exchange-scrutiny-uk
- /overseas/07/02/21/trudeau-urges-filipino-canadians-to-run-for-public-office