Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20 to $30 billion

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. Nacho Doce, Reuters

BARCELONA - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.

Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California.

