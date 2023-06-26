Grab says to provide PH livelihood opportunities despite layoffs

Grab founder and CEO Anthony Tan speaks to the media during a press conference at its Singapore headquarters in Marina One complex. Jessica Fenol, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — The recent restructuring disclosed by Singapore-based Grab has no impact on the firm's vow to provide livelihood to more Filipinos, Grab Philippines said on Monday.

Earlier this year, Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang where he signified the company's intention to generate about 500,000 livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.

Meanwhile this month, Grab said it would lay off over 1,000 employees which would affect 11 percent of its workforce in a restructuring program.

Grab Philippines said the restructuring exercise would enable the company to offer more affordable services and to better serve drivers and merchants.

“The restructuring exercise neither changes our investment commitment to the government nor does it affect our ability to ably serve Filipinos,” Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera-Cruz said.

"We remain steadfast in our promise to create 500,000 livelihood opportunities in the Philippines and will continue to make progress on this by creating meaningful opportunities for everyday Filipinos and small businesses to earn a livelihood on our platform," she added.

Grab said it would provide adequate compensation to those affected by the restructuring program

“We are aware that change may be incredibly challenging and we are prioritizing the welfare of the Grabbers who were affected by the restructuring exercise. We want to make sure that they have the runway during their professional transition,” Vera-Cruz said.

