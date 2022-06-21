MANILA - The Philippine peso further lost ground to the US dollar, weakening to 54.265 to $1.00 at the end of Tuesday’s trading, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

This was 20 centavos lower than its previous close of 54.065.

Since the start of the year, the peso has been sliding against the greenback. It began the year at 50.999 to the dollar.

An analyst earlier cited the weak peso as one of the reasons that the Bangko Sentral will likely hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points during its next policy meeting on Thursday.

Ed Franciso, president of BDO Capital and Investment Corp on Monday, said the peso could depreciate even further to P54.50 to P55 to the dollar.

“So what does that mean for our local companies? You might want to stock up on dollars already for your importation, especially for Christmas or as you build up your inventories,” Francisco said.

A weak peso makes imports such as oil more expensive. The Energy Department has said that the depreciation of the peso was one of the factors for the continuous hike in fuel prices. The country also imports rice, pork and other food items.

