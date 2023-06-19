MIAC eyes increasing NAIA capacity to 70-M passengers per annum by 2048

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on May 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Consortium on Monday said it planned to double the declared capacity of the capital's main gateway under its multi-phased masterplan for the P267 billion unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Consortium members on Monday also clarified that the total aggregate investment under the unsolicited proposal is at P267 billion, including a P57 billion upfront concession payment to the government.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Ayala Corp., whose subsidiary AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp is part of the MIAC Consortium, said they plan to double the declared capacity of NAIA to around 70 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from 31 MPPA.

The NAIA masterplan also has 3 phases of development, which include increases in capacity, reliability, and overall improvements in passenger experience, MIAC said.

Phase 1 will be implemented over the first 2 years and is intended to increase the capacity of the airport to 54 MPPA by 2025, improve reliability and reduce queueing times throughout the airport, MIAC said.

Phase 2 will increase the airport capacity to 62.5 MPPA by 2028 by increasing the terminal floor area, adding airfield facilities and improving cross-terminal transportation, it said.

Phase 3 will further increase the NAIA's capacity to 70 MPPA by 2048, the consortium said.

NAIA is predicted to welcome some 55 million passengers by 2028, beyond its declared capacity of 31 MPPA, MIAC said.

"The Manila International Airport Consortium recognizes the immense task of transforming NAIA to meet the exponentially growing demands of Mega Manila air travel, not only here and now but also in the future," said Alliance Global - InfraCorp Development, Inc chairman and president Kevin Tan.

"It is because of this that the members of the Consortium have pooled together its significant resources, technical expertise and operational experience to put forward a NAIA Masterplan," Tan added.

MIAC is composed of JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Asia's Emerging Dragon Corporation, Alliance Global – Infracorp Development, Inc., Filinvest Development Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners.

The consortium said it has submitted the Masterplan to the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority.

NAIA is projected to become an engine of growth for the Philippines if the unsolicited proposal, with a 25-year concession agreement, will be approved, the MIAC said.

It said that beyond the P267 billion upfront payment and capital investments, the government is projected to receive an additional P280 billion over the concession period for revenue sharing and taxes.

The rehabilitation is also projected to generate P446 billion in gross economic value, including P100 billion from gross value-add in tourism activities, P152 billion from increased passenger comfort, P60 billion from passenger time savings, P65 billion from aircraft decongestion savings and P65 billion from new local jobs, MIAC said.

