MANILA - Starbucks Philippines on Friday said it would "go greener" as part of its sustainability program to help protect the environment.

Starbucks is upgrading its sustainable efforts to care for the environment, Starbucks Philippines franchisee Rustan Coffee Corp president Noey Lopez said in a briefing.

"We really try to go greener," said Lopez as other officials listed down new ways consumers can experience a more earth-friendly coffee experience.

Among the sustainability efforts includes reducing plastic waste, offering straw-less lid or the use of paper straws, the company said.

Starbucks also has a personal cup program where consumers get a discount if they bring their own cup. Cups made of recyclable materials are also available, it said.

Lopez added that not only are some of their products green but the construction of branches as well.

Its drive-thru branch in Taguig is LEED-certified and some stores have solar panels.

"We want to really reduce our environmental footprint," Lopez said.

Lopez shared that during the pandemic, the closing of branches was minimal and that most jobs were retained.

Starbucks Philippines also said it would disburse a $70,000 (P3.7 million) grant to three non-government organizations, namely Gawad Kalinga, House Project, and Teach for the Philippines.

