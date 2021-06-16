Frontliners in PH get first dibs of much-awaited McDonald's BTS meal

Screengrab Health care workers from Medical Canter Imus, Cavite pose together with their BTS Meals. Handout

MANILA - Over 2,000 limited-edition McDonald's BTS meals have been distributed to select hospitals and vaccination hubs ahead of its launch for the general public, McDonald's Philippines said Wednesday.

McDonald's Philippines, through its charity of choice, the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), introduced the meal set in the country starting with health care workers, the operator said in a statement.

Meals were distributed to select hospitals and vaccination sites including the Air Force General Hospital, the Paranaque vaccination center, Medical Center Imus, and the Capitol Medical Center, among others, through the McDonald's Kindness Kitchen, it said.

“Our medical frontliners have been working tirelessly to keep everyone safe throughout the pandemic. With the launch of the BTS Meal and the overwhelming support McDonald’s is getting from the public, we want them to be the first to enjoy the BTS Meal,” said McDonald’s Philippines President & CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

“We hope that this simple surprise for our medical frontliners, will give some encouragement and cheer, reminding them that we [McDonald’s] are here to support them as they continue to fight COVID-19 every day, protecting and keeping us safe,” he added.

The BTS meal is a special set with 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with sweet chili and cajun sauces inspired by popular dips recipe of McDonald's South Korea together with medium fries and medium Coke.

The set meal is named after the K-pop group BTS, which has generated billions of dollars for the South Korean economy.

K-pop fans are waiting for the launch of the BTS meal for the general public in the Philippines on June 18.

McDonald's Philippines said frontliners were the first to enjoy the much-awaited BTS meal. Over 2,000 BTS meals were distributed to select hospitals and vaccination hubs through the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen. Photos: McDonald's PH pic.twitter.com/SYOhGuGVrB — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) June 16, 2021

In Indonesia, over a dozen McDonald's outlets were temporarily closed after food-delivery drivers flocked stores as BTS fans tried to avail of the limited-edition set.

McDonald’s Philippines is prepared for the influx of orders with dedicated lanes for customers and delivery riders along with the implementation of health protocols, McDonald’s Philippines managing director said in an interview with Teleradyo.

--with reports from Agence France-Presse