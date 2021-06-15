Converge to build P1 billion data center in Cebu

Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy. Handout

MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Tuesday it will build a P1-billion data center in Cebu in preparation for the surge in demand from Visayas and Mindanao.

The pure fiber broadband provider has launched in Cebu and is continuously building its backbone for its "aggressive" expansion in the southern Philippines.

"This data center is quite important especially for the Visayas as the demand for digital services and data requirements are going up. We just bought a property in Mandaue where the site will be built," Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Uy said construction would likely start within the year.

The facility will initially have 300 racks housed in a 6-storey building. It will also have a customer contact center, which would generate jobs for "thousands" of talents in the Visayas, the ISP said.

Converge built its own data center in 2016 which caters to the need of the National Capital Region.

The data center and its investment in domestic submarine cable network connected to Visayas and Mindanao, are part of its "multi-billion" peso investment in the Visayan region, Uy said.

Converge said it aims to connect 55 percent of residential homes in the country by 2025.

Alibaba group's digital technology and intelligence backbone Alibaba Cloud also announced its plan to build a data center in the Philippines.

