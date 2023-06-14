Home  >  Business

'Fresh beginnings': Makati Shangri-La eyes Aug. 8 reopening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 05:27 PM

Makati Shangri-La. Photo: Makati Shangri-La's Facebook page
MANILA — Luxury hotel chain Shangri-La is eyeing to reopen its Makati branch next month after temporarily shutting its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Makati Shangri-La halted operations in February 2021. 

"We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 8 August 2023," the hotel said in a Facebook post accompanied by a video.

In the video, the hotel's logo and lobby are being lit. 

 

The hotel industry was among the hardest hit by the lockdowns imposed globally to curb the spread of COVID-19.

