Makati Shangri-La. Photo: Makati Shangri-La's Facebook page

MANILA — Luxury hotel chain Shangri-La is eyeing to reopen its Makati branch next month after temporarily shutting its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makati Shangri-La halted operations in February 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 8 August 2023," the hotel said in a Facebook post accompanied by a video.

In the video, the hotel's logo and lobby are being lit.

The hotel industry was among the hardest hit by the lockdowns imposed globally to curb the spread of COVID-19.