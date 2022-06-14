MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday released guidelines on the proper handling of polymer banknotes.
The new "smarter and stronger" polymer or plastic banknotes are more hygienic and could last longer compared to paper bills, the central bank earlier said.
Millions of P1,000 polymer bills have been in circulation since April.
TIPS ON PROPER HANDLING:
- Keep them flat
Choose wallets where bills can fit properly
- Do not fold excessively.
Crumpled or creased banknotes could leave permanent fold marks
- Do not hoard bills.
Use banknotes as payment for goods and services. Do not hoard or buy and sell them at the higher price
- Keep them clean.
Soiled banknotes may be wiped clean with a damp cloth. The surface may be cleaned with alcohol-based sanitizers
- Do not deface, write on or mark the banknotes.
Philippine laws impose penalties on defacing currencies
- Do not tear, cut or poke holes in the bills
- Do not staple or use rubber bands on polymer banknotes
If there's a need to keep them together, a paper band can be used instead
- Do not damage the clear windows and metallic features of the polymer bills
- Do not expose polymer banknotes to high temperature or near an open flame
- Do not iron them
- Do not expose the banknotes to strong toxic chemicals such as bleach or muriatic acid
Although more expensive to print, polymer banknote is common standard in other countries and is being used in Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.
Since it's more durable, it will be more cost-effective, the BSP said.
