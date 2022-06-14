MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday released guidelines on the proper handling of polymer banknotes.

The new "smarter and stronger" polymer or plastic banknotes are more hygienic and could last longer compared to paper bills, the central bank earlier said.

Millions of P1,000 polymer bills have been in circulation since April.

TIPS ON PROPER HANDLING:

Keep them flat

Choose wallets where bills can fit properly

Do not fold excessively.

Crumpled or creased banknotes could leave permanent fold marks

Do not hoard bills.

Use banknotes as payment for goods and services. Do not hoard or buy and sell them at the higher price

Keep them clean.

Soiled banknotes may be wiped clean with a damp cloth. The surface may be cleaned with alcohol-based sanitizers

Do not deface, write on or mark the banknotes.

Philippine laws impose penalties on defacing currencies

Do not tear, cut or poke holes in the bills

Do not staple or use rubber bands on polymer banknotes

If there's a need to keep them together, a paper band can be used instead

Do not damage the clear windows and metallic features of the polymer bills

Do not expose polymer banknotes to high temperature or near an open flame

Do not iron them

Do not expose the banknotes to strong toxic chemicals such as bleach or muriatic acid

Although more expensive to print, polymer banknote is common standard in other countries and is being used in Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Since it's more durable, it will be more cost-effective, the BSP said.

