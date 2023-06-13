BIR axes 26 employees, suspends 2 for violations

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue said on Tuesday at least 26 employees have been removed and 2 were suspended since last year due to various violations.

In a statement, the BIR said the reasons for dismissal include grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, frequent unauthorized absences, falsification of official documents, gross neglect of duty, insubordination, and absence without official leave.

"As we transform the BIR into an institution of integrity and excellence, we have removed 26 and suspended 2 erring employees. Keep in mind that you have no business working for the BIR if you fail to meet our standards for Integrity and Professionalism," BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui said.

The BIR said it intends to conduct regular investigations of its officials and will impose sanctions such as suspension and dismissal if necessary.

“We are committed to provide a new BIR to the public. One that has integrity and professionalism,” Lumagui emphasized.

RELATED VIDEO