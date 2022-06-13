Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

People arrive to attend the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 06 April 2022. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH, EPA-EFE/File

LONDON - Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 percent to hit $24,692 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020.

