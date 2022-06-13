Home > Business Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months Agence France-Presse Posted at Jun 13 2022 06:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber People arrive to attend the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 06 April 2022. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH, EPA-EFE/File LONDON - Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff. The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 percent to hit $24,692 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020. El Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender Crypto, blockchain industry 'budding' in PH: stakeholder Crypto addiction: A hidden epidemic? RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, cryptocurrency Read More: bitcoin bitcoin value cryptocurrency bitcoin trade blockchain virtual money virtual asset digital money /video/business/06/13/22/southeast-asia-lng-market-underserved-industry-player/life/06/13/22/tech-shorts-internships-training-programs-and-more/news/06/13/22/comelec-to-release-candidates-soces-soonest/entertainment/06/13/22/jennifer-hudson-is-now-an-egot-winner/overseas/06/13/22/un-rights-chief-bachelet-says-not-seeking-second-term